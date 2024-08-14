Davido stepped out to show support for his long-time best friend, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, who recently opened a new restaurant

A recent video sees the music megastar coming down from his vehicle and met with a warm hug from Chiefpriest

Davido looked excited and impressed at his friend's new achievement, which sparked reactions among social media users

Nigerian nightlife king and businessman has expanded his horizons as he recently opened a new restaurant, Donalds, in a choice area of Lagos.

Cubana Chiefpriest was supported by his favourite friend, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, who was there to inspect the progress of things at the new business site.

Davido visits Cubana Chiefpriest's new restaurant. Credit: @davido, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The video on Cubana's official IG page shows the singer and other associates checking out the new building.

A caption of a part of the video showed Davido telling his friend how proud of him he always is, which further melted the hearts of internet users.

Watch the video below:

It will be recalled that Davido was recently in the news after rumours about him begging singer Olakira for a verse in his 2020 hit song, Maserati, made their way online.

Fans react to Davido's visit

Here is how some social media users reacted to the video:

@nizzycool7:

"Listen very well. He said you guys came to check “OUR”. Davido got real love for this man."

@digital6ix:

"Davido is too respectful."

@pappybankz:

"FC go think say them wan open new heaven."

@kosisochukwu_omeke:

"Our place nothing else sound sweeter."

@rita_nwokocha:

"One thing about CP, he will hustle, he will do business."

@__sanusi:

"One thing is, Na You get PR for this country.. You’re capable of selling Sand to people. E too sure for You."

@hommies_villa_collections_:

"Get you a brother and a friend like Davido."

@awokegodswill:

"More blessings Odogwu."

Chiefpriest assures Davido amid drama with Sophia

Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, has also spoken out amid the singer's drama with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The celebrity barman sent a message to Davido, assuring him that the situation would be resolved in due course Cubana.

Chiefpriest, however, caused a stir after sharing more pictures from Davido's traditional wedding.

