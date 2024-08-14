Hours after Nigerian singer Chike went viral online for gifting a troll N1m, another Twitter user dishes out the same treatment to Afro-pop star Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold's response to the troll who called him out sparked massive reactions online as he chose to go a different route from what Chike did

Simi's husband seems to be uninterested in giving out free money at the moment, and he is more focused on developing his new house under construction in the United States

Nigerian singer and Afro-pop superstar Adekunle Al-Moruff Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, recently engaged in an online exchange with a troll, which has sparked mixed reactions.

The outspoken singer was called out by a Twitter user who slammed AG's mental capacity. The attack came hours after the singer Chike had gifted a Twitter user who trolled him N1m.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold trends after his response to a troll's comment went viral. Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@officialchike

Adekunle Gold replies troll

AG's response after being called out has sparked massive reactions online. Many netizens gave him a new name and title because of how he replied to the troll who called him out.

Simi's husband confirmed in his response that he isn't mentally balanced and agrees with what the Twitter troll said about him.

Adekunle Gold's comment came days after he shared clips of his new house, which is still under construction in Texas, United States.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the viral video where some white men were spotted on-site working on Adekunle Gold's new house.

See Adekunle Gold's post:

Netizens react to AG's response to troll

Here are some of the comments that trailed AG's response to a troll that came for him:

@_FarouqOlami:

"He no know say you be mumbai client."

@numberonetweep:

"Werey no wan follow script."

@Atandalukman_:

"Cos you no wan press 1 meter ??"

@Dat_Oronboy:

"Na Zino help your career."

@Saadabidemi:

"Pakistan client."

@olatunji1964144:

"Oga rest jhoor you self send something give boys."

@nonsoagain:

"Na cause say you no get 1m for aza. Oya prove me wrong."

@_Phoenixblvck:

"Wrongest person to try this with."

@Sliimzy12:

"We no dey pay shishi in Peter Obi voice."

@BerryMalone_:

"Na Indian client him catch."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

