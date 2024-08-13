Nigerian socialite and Kayanmata seller, Jaruma, has resurfaced online to share her story about substance use

The reality show star recounted how a billionaire’s wife and late cosmetic surgeon, Dr Anu, initiated her into using it

Jaruma’s explanation was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with fans either applauding or blaming her

Nigerian socialite and Kayanmata seller, Hauwa Mohammed aka Jaruma, has shared her story about getting introduced to using hard substances by a billionaire’s wife and late cosmetic surgeon, Dr Anu.

It all started with an exclusive video posted on journalist Stella Dimoko-Korkus aka SDK’s Instagram page.

In the video, Jaruma detailed how the billionaire’s wife and Dr Anu tricked her into using the substances before she got hooked on them.

Fans react as Jaruma shares her substance use story. Photos: @stelladimokokorkus, @dr_anu

According to Jaruma, when she started befriending the billionaire’s wife, many people warned her to be careful because she was a known substance user. However, the TV star said that she laughed it off and said it was impossible to initiate her because it wasn’t something she ever dreamed of trying.

The socialite said that one day, she visited the rich man’s wife. When she got there, she saw people surrounded by balloons. After a while, her host convinced her to inhale what was in the balloon. Jaruma said that immediately after she did, she dropped to her knees, her mouth dropped to the side, and she could no longer control her senses.

The kayanmata seller said that when she recovered, she was very upset because she had refused to take alcohol from her friend but she still found a way to give her the intoxicating substance. Jaruma said that was the last time she ever spoke to her friend face-to-face.

How Jaruma met Dr Anu

Also, in the video, Jaruma explained how she got to know cosmetic surgeon, Dr Anu.

According to her, news about one of her patients who had passed on had gone viral at the time. She said that Dr Anu reached out to her on Instagram and started to complain about the scandal trailing her business even though they didn’t know each other before then.

Jaruma said that after a while, Dr Anu came to visit her and continued to lament, and she consoled her.

The reality TV star added that it was during the visit that Dr Anu told her about an injection she could give her to sleep and forget all her problems and that since she was a medical doctor, she trusted her words. Jaruma said she was knocked out for about two weeks after getting injected by Dr Anu. According to her, that was how her journey to substance use started.

See the videos below:

Netizens react as Jaruma shares her story

Jaruma’s story about how she got introduced to using hard substances by a billionaire’s wife and Dr Anu was met with mixed reactions. Read what some Nigerians had to say about it below:

kendis_lov:

“Take responsibility of your actions, I hate when adults blame others for their mistakes. If she ask you make you enter fire you enter abi?”

obitaris101:

“You are an adult pls let’s stop blaming people for our issues and problems,pick your pieces and move on! Thank God for life and that you can try again!”

Favvinc:

“Jaruma wey sabi lie? If she tell you good morning, go check time nah midnight. Thank God she is rehabilitated and hopefully she doesn’t relapse.”

Scentsofapri:

“I feel this is completely unnecessary at this point though.”

Debo__christopher:

“Because the dead can’t defend herself😂😂 nobody lie reach this lady!”

Eveswt_:

“Jaaruma wey sabi lie, nobody know her truth n lies.”

Twealthygift:

“Who is this billionaire wife...? I hope it is not the one that married an Ancestor?”

everythingfairlyused_abuja:

“Most of my friends are billionaires' wives so which of them bikonu? Make I just avoid her asap.”

Cecepeters247:

“So she just DMd u from no where... out of all the people on social media, you have never met her before and she just DMd u. Its a shame she is no longer alive to say her side of this story.”

Chimeezu:

“Billionaires wife not named but Anu name came out.”

Jane_obayuwana:

“Accept accountability for your deeds; I detest it when grownups place the blame for their errors on others. Would you enter the fire if she asked you to, Abeggggg.”

Meetijeoma:

“She is speaking up now you guys are insulting her.”

VDM taunts Jaruma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in 2023 that online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) reacted to news that Jaruma was in rehab.

Social media was buzzing with excitement after several blogs claimed that the controversial ‘Kayanmata’ seller was confined in a rehab for substance abuse. It was also claimed that she continually demands for someone to sleep with while in the psychiatric facility.

Shortly after the news went viral, VeryDarkMan took to his social media page to react to it. The controversial activist seemed pleased by the news.

Source: Legit.ng