Nigeria actress Esther Nwachukwu boldly shared some controversial details about her life

The movie star made a guest appearance on the notorious Honest Bunch podcast, where she disclosed her sexual history

She also gave a breakdown of the different countries and cities where she encountered the men who slept with her, igniting a massive stir online

Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu, aka Esther Sky, buzzed the internet recently with revelations about her sexual life.

During her recent appearance on Nedu Wazobi’s Honest Bunc Podcast, Estagr Nwachukwu admitted that she has lost count of the number of guys she has slept with.

Esther Nwachukwu talks about men she has slept with. Credit: @esthersky77

Source: Instagram

But when the show host probed further, she declared an estimate of 3000 plus men.

She added that she exclusively had sex with married men rather than with singles and revealed that her escapades started from Nigeria to Cyprus, Turkey, Kenya, and down to Ghana.

“I have lost count of the number of men I have slept with. I can’t even remember.."

Nedu asked:

“Is it up to 3,000?”

Nwachukwu replied:

“It is more than. I’ve slept with men from Nigeria, Cyprus, Turkey, Kenya, Ghana, and more. I don’t sleep with single men, I only have s3x with married men.”

Watch her speak below:

Esther Nwachukwu spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iameniolamyde:

"Is Nedu an ambassador of any psychiatric home ? How he has free access to bringing out patients there regularly to his podcasts wows me always."

b_uniqu.e':

"Now I believe Nedu intentionally brings these people to drive traffic."

ada_amakassy:

"She needs therapy and healing ! Not podcast, for Christ sake."

_iamsheila__:

"Sister that tin no be private part again..just go submit am give government make dem put am for museum.."

l.tobiloba:

"He body, her choice. Thank G0D she’s not my family member. Olorun o."

thefoodnetworknig2':

"Nedu shey you know you can use your podcast to win souls for Christ?"

mrsdebs_:

"This lady has…Zero shame. Zero dignity. Zero class. Everything about her is just Zero. Sisterhood is very disappointed in you."

Source: Legit.ng