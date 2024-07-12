Fun Video of Burna Boy and Sister Playing Like Little Kids Trends: “Maturity Wan Kee Broke Man”
- Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently showed his soft spot for his family in a video making the rounds
- In the viral clip, the Grammy-winning star was seen playing a fun game with his sister, Ronami
- The heartwarming display between brother and sister touched netizens, and they reacted to it
Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and his sister, Ronami, recently got netizens talking.
A video made the rounds showing the brother and sister having a game and enjoying themselves while at it.
In the viral clip, the Grammy-winning musician and his sister were seen struggling to remove each other’s footwear. Burna continued to dodge her moves without using his hands while Ronami, on the other hand, appeared to be struggling.
See the funny video below:
Fans react to Burna Boy and sister’s fun video
Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens to the video of Burna Boy and his sister having fun together. Read their comments below:
evve__lynn:
“Burna boy na good man who understands that family is everything.”
Chiedozie_benedict:
“I never see Burna without smoke before .”
wasiudbadguy:
“Maturity wan kee broke man.”
Iamchelseaeze:
“Sibling love ❤️❤️❤️❤️ miss my siblings.”
ishakuoflagos:
“Life no hard na you dey stress am . Burna prefers his Family, Igbo and peace of mind over internet wahala.”
asaa.og:
“Burna is musical version of Vin Diesel. Family .”
real_is.funny:
“I really miss my siblings, the hustle separated us.”
samatha_shelia_kwin:
“Everything about him is giving me joy and i don’t know ♂️.”
niji_darlingtv:
“Abeg this game is for people wey dey eat 3 square meal.”
Burna boy's mum shares singer's baby photo
Bose Ogulu shared a sweet message she wrote to her son on his birthday.
Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy celebrated his 33rd birthday in the company of his friends, and the rear videos from the event surfaced online.
In the note, the woman, who is also the Afrobeat singer's manager, called him a living legend.
