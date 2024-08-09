The other half of the Zinwe pair, Zion has responded to his girlfriend, Chinwe's drama on the show

Recall that it was earlier reported that Chinwe decided to voluntarily exit the show after her altercation with Chizoba

She noted that her boyfriend did not have her back and spilt how she took care of his bills here, only for him to betray her

Zion has shared his opinion on his girlfriend Chinwe's decision. It is no news that social media was buzzing after she divulged so much about her relationship with her man and how she footed their bills.

In a fresh video that has gone viral on Instagram, Zion was spotted having a conversation with another housemate, DJ Flo.

Zion insists he's not leaving. Credit: @pshchi231

"She can leave if she wants" - Zion

According to him, if Chinwe wants to leave the show, she can, but she would be alone, as he is not going anywhere.

He noted that it was obvious that Chinwe had forgotten her reason for being on the show. Zion maintained that he had plans and was not ready to forfeit his spot.

Zion told DJ Flo that unless Biggie insists that they leave together, he will remain on the show.

Recall that the couple stepped into the show as a dynamic duo, as the theme of the 9th season of the show demands.

They seemed to greatly understand each other, but the recent events in the house have proved otherwise.

How Nigerians reacted to Zion's response

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@ifu_nanya:

"This one sef fit be their own game plan so that we go Dey pity them."

@real_jhumie:

"Wahala wahala. But you cannot stand alone my dear. You will have to go."

@elisa_tila:

"Make dem pair Zion with NINJA."

@littygirl_122:

"We go protest for u Zion u will never leave wit her….biggie go arrange some1 for u to replace her."

@lady.l.k.5:

"Biggie please help this boy."

@hettyakorf200:

"Chinwe should go nd leave Zion for us."

@sibongile_sibo1:

"That's true Zino,that girl is limiting you,controlling you,you need freedom ma."

Chinwe threatens to exit show over Zion’s attitude

Meanwhile, BBNaija housemate Chinwe, has announced her decision about the reality show that is currently being watched.

The lady, who is paired with Zion, is angry with the guy over his attitude toward her, and she has to state her mind.

In the video, she said Zion didn't ask her if she had eaten and taken her medication even though he had eaten five times.

