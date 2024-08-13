Multiple reactions have trailed a tweet by BBNaija's former winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna

Phyna's tweet was directed at Twitter influencers who have trolled her over her junior colleague Wanni Danbaki's comment

Recall that Wanni's comment about Phyna and Beauty's time on the show sparked conversations online

Nigerian multitalented reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has taken to Twitter to slam influencers on the app who have resorted to trolling her.

Recall that a conversation by BBnaija season 9 contestant Wanni Danbaki sparked a debate online after she claimed that Beauty, despite her disqualification, has garnered more success and influence than the season's winner, Phyna.

Phyna slams a parody account, trolling her. Credit: @wanni_twinny, @unusualphyna

Shortly after, a parody account identified as Brain Jotter's began to engineer the hashtag "Phyna Not Successful," which soon began to trend.

This ignited reactions from Phyna who thinks she is constantly being targeted and dragged in the mud.

"Just to be clear. I will start testing the money I don’t have and the connections I don’t have on some twitter idiots influencers even Una mama and all the twitter influencers put together cannot save you….. just check me and see, I will show you how razz and broke babes move."

She also noted that Tweeps claims it's a parody account, but the link leads to Brain Jotter's YouTube page.

"Parody but the link na straight to your YouTube all of Una dy mad"

People react to Phyna's outburst

Phyna's outburst online has caused tons of reactions from netizens. Read comments below:

@nyapalony30:

"If you know deep down that you are successful, why get mad?"

@mandybe55:

"You really don't even need to engage to ndi Ara."

@NnaemekaJohn15:

"Na why beauty tukura get influence pass u."

@2lifeNe:

"I know wetting you fit do."

@theProphessor_X:

"Just they play, they are telling you it is a parody account and you still they form strong head. But don’t let them win by being too emotional over it. It’s important."

@Neduzy:

"Brain jotter is not on X tho."

@Faithyreall:

"That’s how the other one also denied the other day."

