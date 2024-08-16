Karimot, Mohbads sister-in-law, in a new video, has made some bold claims that her mum wore the late singer's clothes to the US

In another clip, she spoke about how Wunmi's mother and her aunty advised the widow about remarrying

Karimot's messy details about Wunmi, her mum and her aunty have triggered reactions from social media users

Controversies have continued to trail singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's death, which has caused division among the family he left behind.

Barely a few days after Wunmi's sister, Karimot, made some unexpected statements in a TikTok Live that shocked social media users, she has returned online to make bold claims about their mother and aunty.

Mohbad's mum-in-law reportedly advises Wunmi to find love with another man. Credit: @iammohbad

Karimot, in a trending video, claimed Wunmi gave her mum Mohbad’s shoes and his expensive Gucci jacket to wear to America.

Calling on Wunmi's mum to come and take Mohbad’s shoes she left in her house in the US, Karimot also alleged that Mohbad, before his death, was paying their aunty, identified as Iya Tunde, to help Wunmi after she gave birth to Liam to.

Not stopping there, Karimot claimed Wunmi lied about being deflowered in 2021 as she dared her mum to come out and face her and Mohbad's father..

In another clip, Karimot alleged that her mum and Iya Tunde advised Wunmi when to move on with another man one year after Mohbad's death.

Watch video of Wunmi's sister speaking below:

People react to Wunmi's sister's claims

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

roseokpo:

"Should Wumi wait for Moh to come back?

fatimayusuf2039

"It is well Family drama all the time Rest on moh When you come back to this life please choose wisely."

ijiekhuamen:

"Just wondering how daddy Mohbad will be feeling right now!! Wunmi and Adura will never know peace. Hearing all these, I hope iya Adura and Adura are happy."

nkiru59:

"With this type as a family member you won’t be needing an outside enemy."

jen4why:

"She should be summoned to the police to speak out there ... as she knows enough."

olasunbookandeji:

"Moh family ❌ wunmi family ❌ Olorun majeki omo mi sileya."

Mohbad’s sis-in-law dares Wunmi

Mohbad's wife's sister, Karimot, still decided on the controversial question of her siblingship with the young widow Wunmi.

After she publicly disowned Wunmi, her sister, a video showed her breaking down the intricate reasons for doing that.

Karimot highlighted her knowledge of some implications information about the mum of one, igniting massive reactions online.

