BBNaija reality star Kiddwaya has revealed interest in joining 250 British millionaires to invest $ 2 million (N3 billion) to buy an Island

The reality star showed his interest by reacting to a viral tweet by American influencer Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan Tate

Kiddawaya's tweet, which has since gone viral, has spurred reactions from Nigerian netizens, with many criticising the reality star's move

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddwaya has caused a buzz on social media after he publicly expressed interest in handing popular American influencer Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate the whopping sum of $2 million (N3 billion).

Kiddwaya made the bold move after Tristan announced his plan to buy an Island and build a new country for British millionaires.

Kiddwaya wants to joins others to buy an Island. Credit: @kiddwaya @andrewtate

Source: Instagram

Tristan in a viral tweet on X stated that he needs 250 British millionaires to invest $2 million each to buy an Island and set up a British colony for their friends and family based on UK common law of the 1960s.

He tweeted:

“I need 250 British millionaires. Let’s throw in 2m each and buy an Island and set up a British colony for our friends and family based on UK common law of the 1960s”.

In an unexpected twist, Kiddwaya revealed his interest in being among the 250 British millionaires as he tweeted, “I’m in."

See their exchange below:

What Nigerians are saying about Kiddwaya's tweet

The reality star's action has stirred heated discussion on Nigerian social media space. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

sanitydeee

"This Kiddwaya dey always want validation say em Rich."

wacomzeeoflagos:

"When the money complete One person go carry am gbeja."

misschidel

"So what happened in using that money to building here in Nigeria nd create employment to his people eh? Uka mma na ama."

chinny_005:

"Having a British passport doesn’t make you British my brother."

shoes_by_demokraft

"Love this but I’m a Nigerian. The way we’re going I’ll happily throw in and move to Britannia. I’ll start up my shoemaking shop there too."

Source: Legit.ng