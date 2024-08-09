Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo recently stirred emotions online with a video he shared on his social media page about his first-hand experience of the Almajiri system in Kaduna

The actor lamented about the current situation of things in the country, ranging from inflation, extremely high cost of living and several other adverse economic issues

Alex Ekubo shared his thoughts about the Almajiri society and the groaning pains of the children thrown into the system in Kaduna while warning against the future

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo recently stirred an emotional conversation on social media with a touching video he shared on his handle.

In the video's caption, Alex spoke about his 2021 experience of the Almajiri system in Kaduna state.

Source: Instagram

Ekubo noted that he didn't understand how terrible things were until he visited that part of the country and saw first-hand what absolute poverty looks like.

But that was three years ago when the economy wasn't as bad as it is now.

Alex Ekubo lamented about the situation of things now and how the poverty level has increased, especially for millions of the young Almajiri children in the north.

"It is a ticking time bomb" - Ekubo warns

The Nollywood actor warned President Bola Tinubu against the ticking time bomb the country was sitting on if things don't improve as soon as possible.

Alex Ekubo listed four things that the President needs to do to alleviate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians and help them live better lives.

Watch the touching video below:

Alex Ekubo's touching video stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Alex Ekubo's touching Almajiri experience in Kaduna:

@maureen_mimidoo:

"Alex, I don't know how you woke up this morning. Seeing this from you this early means you genuinely care, and you understand what the poor are going through.. Thanks for speaking up. There's indeed hunger. We don't care who's our leader. Let them just lead us well."

@clocutz1:

"May God Almighty see your country through, may he change the minds of African leaders to rule us with mercy."

@laurel_realty_:

"I say a big amen to what's written on his shirt in his life...."

@umehjane805:

"Alex bobo Watin cm do one of ur eyes??😂😂 but I thought that little boy was you at first but u no dark Abii black."

@gbcclothingempire:

"These people no send anybody."

@sarah.eselove:

"We are not asking for too much Mr president, Nigeria truly need help like mad oooo. Things are very expensive right now."

@richyrichempire:

"I thought it was you initially."

@doraray30:

"It's just so sad like they're rating us "barking dogs".... When we bark finish we go calm down."

@victorokpalan:

"Your President is tone deaf. Did you listen to his last speech? Did he sound like someone intouch with reality?"

