Rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known as CDQ, a Nigerian entertainer, has revealed his intention of sharing the unknown about Davido Adeleke, aka Davido and Chioma

CDQ took to social media, through the official Instagram post, to share his intentions with his fans via his story

He, however, urged all his fans to share his stay tuned as he will spill all by midnight on August 8, 2024

Nigerians are on edge after rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known as CDQ, announced that he would be making some revelations about singer Davido and his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The rapper took to his social media page, sharing that he was ready to break the silence and reveal the big secret between David Adeleke and his wife to the world.

CDQ set to tell Chioma and Davido's dirty secret.

Source: Instagram

According to CDQ, he decided to keep quiet all year round but is finally ready to break his silence. The singer, who has been missing from the music scene for a while, sparked reactions with his post about the newlyweds.

Recall that the Afro-pop star married the love of his life, Chioma Avril Rowland, on June 25, 2024, in a societal wedding attended by all the important people.

CDQ wrote:

"Through out this year I decided not to say anything but now I'm ready to tell y'all a big secret between Davido n Chioma 12 midnight ® tonight. #onenight."

See the post below:

CDQ's post about spilling Davido and Chioma's post.

Source: Instagram

As much as fans are curious to know what he has to say, they wonder what transpired between the two music stars.

