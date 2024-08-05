A video of Nigerian singer Davido and his beautiful wife Chioma has got people talking after a recent clip of them jumping on a TikTok challenge went viral

In the clip, Davido and Chioma showed again what a happy couple they can be and why many continue to admire the love that they share

The couple were recently spotted doing the TikTok "Watashi Wa Starrr" challenge, and netizens have been drooling over them and how easily they connect

Nigerian global music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife, Chioma, have once again shown what a happy couple they can be in a viral clip.

In the trending clip, the young couple were seen doing the viral Watashi Wa Starr dance challenge.

A video of Davido and Chioma doing the viral TikTok Watashi dance challenge has got people talking. Photo credit: @davido/@team_chivido

Source: Instagram

The trending TikTok challenge has garnered considerable online traction, and it seems Davido and his wife Chioma are among its few early entrants.

Chioma's raunchy dance moves stir emotions

Before the dance video dropped, another clip of the couple hanging out in the club had gone viral.

The couple shared a deep conversation in the clip while laughing out loud.

Legit.ng earlier had reported a post about Davido and Chioma getting called out by an X user for the singer's smoking habits.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trailed the video of Davido and Chioma

See some of the comments that trailed Davido and Chioma's Watashi Wa Starr video:

@nenkimwa__:

"Not Chi turning Davido to a TikToker."

@d_nae340:

"Where do yall be getting these videos from her?"

@victoriakenneth63:

"This husband and wife knows how to put sanctions on haters."

@stella_samz:

"You don’t love them ke?😩 They’re the sweetest couple ever!"

@laidexo:

"Where are you getting her videos from I need to follow her bumper to bumper."

@forever_heart21:

"All those videos she normally do where does she post them pls."

@estluv222:

"She’s coming out small small, ride on girl."

@claireibe923:

"Big chi living her best life but still a private person."

@tough_kala:

"Chi’s face card!!!Omg."

Davido announces big plans for Chioma's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido announced his wife Chioma’s upcoming birthday on social media.

The celebrity chef will turn a new age on April 30, 2024, and Davido has already gone online to make fans anticipate the big day.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the DMW boss promised to celebrate the occasion in style because Chioma is a great woman.

Source: Legit.ng