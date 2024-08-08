Controversial lifestyle influencer and personality Nickie DaBarbie is back in the news after her recent issues with singers Mayorkun and Skiibii

Nickie DaBarbie recently took to her social media handle to share clips of her new whip as she replicated the Nickie Minaj car unveiling style from years back

In a series of posts on her handle, Nickie Dabarbie flaunted her new whip while sending a cheeky message to all her haters

Nigerian lifestyle influencer and social media personality Precious Kingsley, aka Nickie DaBarbie, recently stirred reactions online with an announcement she shared on her page.

Months after her arrest and famous drug case with Nigerian singer Skiibii and Mayorkun, Nickie DaBarbie recently returned to social media with a big bang.

IG model Nickie DaBarbie returns to social media with a new whip weeks after returning from jail. Credit: @nickie_dabarbie

Source: Instagram

The IG model, who loves public adulation and revels in a flashy lifestyle, left many stunned with a clip she shared on her page announcing that she had just acquired a new whip.

"Two cars in one year" - DaBarbie

In the posts shared on her page, Nickie Dabarbie bragged about her new whip while thanking God for blessing her with her second car in a year.

She also shared what she wants her fans to start calling her now that she owns a Range Rover Velar.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nickie DaBarbie was arrested earlier this year by the Nigerian police for defaming Nigerian singers Skiibii and Mayorkun.

DaBarbie had accused the singers of trying to sleep with her against her will and that she was drugged but managed to survive the attack.

See Nickie Dabarbie's new whip:

Netizens react as DaBarbie buys a new car

Here are some of the comments that trailed DaBarbie's new whip:

@khloes_gram:

"Congratulations babe!!!"

@duhh.itzzammie:

"Congratulations."

@ivy_zenny:

"Congratulations babe."

@wageesther2:

"Abeg con drive me go gym 😒 I no want the benz na this one I won enter 🙄 I no like white again 😂😢 and before I forget I won go shopping 🛍 today too come borrow me your face card make I use take pay my friend 🙏😭🥰🥰 congratulations baby one free bucket of food for you my love."

@topboy30bg:

"Nor be this same you say na Christ you won de follow now."

@espina_charmy:

"Please remind us … what do you do for a living again?"

@akpagu_victor:

"The first jail you go u bought Benz the second one you pulled up in a Range Rover next is house babygurl."

@the_media_ken_doll:

"She’s the real Barbie!!!!"

@gee_4_life1:

"You didn't show your haters the car well, but congratulations baby."

@officialseedorf:

"Let's spend this weekend 2geda."

Nicki Dabarbie says Skiibii is stalking her

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the influencer cried out for help after claiming Skiibii and his associates were after her.

Dabarbie claimed the singer and his boys have been following her and added that there was a threat to her life.

She also stated that the security man told her some men came to look for her and from the description, it was Skiibii and his boys.

Source: Legit.ng