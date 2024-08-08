Nigerian hair boss Nwanneka Nkumah, better known as Miz Wanneka has shared a post that had social media users drooling

Wanneka shared a lengthy post where she appreciated God for giving her a second chance at finding love

Her post was accompanied by adorable pictures of her and her lover on a dinner date, adding that he is obsessed with her

Nwanneka Nkumah, widely known as Miz Wanneka, made headlines after she shared a lengthy post appreciating God and advising young single mothers.

Wanneka started to show off her young lover a while back and was on the lips of many social media users following her split with the father of her 3 kids.

Wanneka advises single mothers to find love again. Credit: @wannebaybee

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman initially suffered a backlash after she began to hint at being coupled up again. Images of her young lover leaked online, and the heat doubled.

"When God gives you a second chance" - Wanneka

However, her fresh post sends a different message. Wanneka seemed happy, in love, and content with her life.

She appreciated God for giving her a second chance at finding love again and advised young single mothers not to shut the door to their hearts.

Wanneka wrote:

"A well deserved lunch date with a handsome Ghanaian Hausa man who is obsessed with me. How have you guys been? I missed you. Living, loving,glowing and enjoying every moment of the love this man came with. When God gives you a second chance, make sure you live and enjoy every single moment."

See her post here:

Peeps hails Wanneka's posts

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@omonioboli:

"Phew!!! July came with boxing gloves. Thank God for His Grace upon your lives."

@kaylahoniwo:

"She’s happy ! I’m happy."

@nkechiokelue:

"Is it me, or they are beginning to look alike."

@foodshopabuja:

"You both look like highschool sweethearts."

@oriakuchief:

"After Cubana Chiefpriest, nobody enjoy reach Wanneka."

@its_tegadominic:

"Wanne baby, can you ppl take it easy? Abeg."

Wanneka kicks, denies competing with Veekee

Wanneka has opened up about her relationship with fashion designer Veeekee James in a viral post on social media.

A chat from the hair entrepreneur leaked, revealing that she criticised the designer because she was not invited to her wedding.

In the recording, she said that she and Veekee James were never friends, but she is a small sister to her as she said she wasn't competing.

