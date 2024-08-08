Wanneka Appreciates God For 2nd Chance, Flaunts Young Lover at Dinner Date: "He is Obsessed With Me"
- Nigerian hair boss Nwanneka Nkumah, better known as Miz Wanneka has shared a post that had social media users drooling
- Wanneka shared a lengthy post where she appreciated God for giving her a second chance at finding love
- Her post was accompanied by adorable pictures of her and her lover on a dinner date, adding that he is obsessed with her
Nwanneka Nkumah, widely known as Miz Wanneka, made headlines after she shared a lengthy post appreciating God and advising young single mothers.
Wanneka started to show off her young lover a while back and was on the lips of many social media users following her split with the father of her 3 kids.
The businesswoman initially suffered a backlash after she began to hint at being coupled up again. Images of her young lover leaked online, and the heat doubled.
Davido: Nkechi Blessing addresses critics over relationship with singer, shares their private message
"When God gives you a second chance" - Wanneka
However, her fresh post sends a different message. Wanneka seemed happy, in love, and content with her life.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
She appreciated God for giving her a second chance at finding love again and advised young single mothers not to shut the door to their hearts.
Wanneka wrote:
"A well deserved lunch date with a handsome Ghanaian Hausa man who is obsessed with me. How have you guys been? I missed you. Living, loving,glowing and enjoying every moment of the love this man came with. When God gives you a second chance, make sure you live and enjoy every single moment."
See her post here:
Peeps hails Wanneka's posts
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@omonioboli:
"Phew!!! July came with boxing gloves. Thank God for His Grace upon your lives."
@kaylahoniwo:
"She’s happy ! I’m happy."
@nkechiokelue:
"Is it me, or they are beginning to look alike."
@foodshopabuja:
"You both look like highschool sweethearts."
@oriakuchief:
"After Cubana Chiefpriest, nobody enjoy reach Wanneka."
@its_tegadominic:
"Wanne baby, can you ppl take it easy? Abeg."
Wanneka kicks, denies competing with Veekee
Wanneka has opened up about her relationship with fashion designer Veeekee James in a viral post on social media.
A chat from the hair entrepreneur leaked, revealing that she criticised the designer because she was not invited to her wedding.
In the recording, she said that she and Veekee James were never friends, but she is a small sister to her as she said she wasn't competing.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng