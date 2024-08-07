Ghanian actress and activist Efia Odo has shared some insights into her relationship with Dancehall singer Shatts Wale

In an upcoming episode of her podcast, Efia shared experiences with two other guests, during which she spoke about the singer

According to Efia, despite her love for him, he broke up with her two weeks after she got a tattoo of him

Efia Odo, a Ghanaian movie star, podcaster and activist, has detailed her failed relationship with music star Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr.

In a snippet of an upcoming episode of her podcast, Efia Odo spoke about her deep affection for the music star during their relationship.

Efia Odo reveals how Shatta Wale broke up with her. Credit: @efia_odo, @shattawalenima

She recounted how she cared for his family and shopped and cooked for all his friends with her own money. Efia, however, noted that Shatta broke things off with her just two weeks after she got a tattoo of him.

Efia also narrated that the singer saw her get the tattoo, knowing he would leave her soon.

Efia said:

"When I love, I love hard… that’s just who I am. With Shatta Wale, I was cooking for him and his 10 friends. Imagine buying groceries for all those people, and I supported his family with my own money. I’ve always been in love"

Watch the video here:

Internet users react to Efia's podcast

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Judeze_GODSon:

"If no be money na shatta Wale person de date?"

@tuezdaycruz:

"This werey podcast don reach Ghana too.. ok an."

@Zamgerian:

"She looks like Cubana Chief Priest."

@lugo955:

"Shatta wale don finish this one."

@im_kissy1:

"Des-piracy why he no go run."

@AkinTemi01:

"Mumu say she’s always been in love."

@Babzjosh:

"Bro sensed desperation."

Shatta Wale Recalls How He Was Beaten

Shatta Wale, in a TikTok Live discussion, detailed a story of how his father beat him up and threw him out of the house and how that experience shaped him.

The musician recalled a misunderstanding at home that angered his father, Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr.

Shatta shared how leaving home to fend for himself transformed his musical career as he recorded one of his biggest records, Bandana From Ghana.

