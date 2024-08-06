Singer Solid Star could soon be heading to the altar with his fiancee after he recently dropped a hint online

Solid Star posted a picture of his supposed mystery woman flaunting an engagement ring

Many of the singer's colleagues in the entertainment industry, as well as fans, have flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Popular singer Joshua Iniyezo, better known as Solid Star, is trending online over a significant announcement he shared online.

Solid Star, who made headlines after sharing his experience while undergoing treatment for mental illness, hinted at his engagement to his fiancée.

Solid Star announces engagement. Credit: @officialsolidstar

Source: Instagram

The singer made the engagement public via his official Instagram page, posting a photo of him holding hands with his mystery fiancée, who wore her engagement ring.

Solid Star also posted a faceless selfie of his fiancée while concealing her identity.

He also acknowledged that although it wasn’t easy, he finally found a good woman.

His caption read:

“Good woman no dey easy to find.”

See his post below:

Celebs, fans congratulate Solid Star

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from the singer's fans and followers. Read them below:

nedu_official:

"Congratulations fam."

iamjuliet_ndudi:

"Wow congratulations king."

officialpaddyboi:

"Congratulations King more Grace."

zagaoriginz:

"Very SOLID congrats brotherly. I wish you God's divine wonders all the way."

vibeman_emix:

"Congratulations my brother."

asorockcomedian

"E no easy to find at all Congrats baba."

phylipoooo:

"A good woman doesn't get revenge,she gets blessed."

samanigram

"When time is right, the universe will come through ❤️ Congrats Isoko/Igbo man."

starmix_chizzy

"Happiness ur money can’t buy oooo I love dat song ehh congratulations my broksiii."

lizzyempires:

"Oluwa where is my own ring bayi?"

lingeriebytemmy

"E no easy to find,but you still find your own at least."

Solid Star speaks about introduction to substance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Solid Star shared how he ended up with a mental health problem.

According to them, he was introduced to hard substances in 2021 by some young chaps, and it had a terrible effect on him.

He said after taking the substance, he would feel like a king and would not want to pay for things he bought.

Source: Legit.ng