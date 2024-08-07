The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs) are approaching as the nomination list hit the internet on August 6

The Afrobeats category from the anticipated event saw American musician Usher make the nomination list among other Nigerian singers

Music journalist Joey Akan drew the attention of his compatriots and expressed his displeasure, igniting reactions online

Nigerians have reacted to the recently released MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs) 2024 nomination list under the "Best Afrobeats" category.

The record, which was released in the early hours of Tuesday, August 6, saw American R&B star Usher nominated in the Ghanaian-Nigerian dominated genre alongside Burna Boy, Tems, Tyla, Ayra Starr, and others.

However, the song "Ruin," which Usher was recognised for under the Afrobeats category, features Nigerian fast-rising producer turned singer Pheelz.

Music journalist Joey Akan expressed concern over the perceived cultural appropriation and commercialisation of Afrobeats music in a lengthy post. He cautioned against the loss of cultural ownership and urged Nigerians to maintain supremacy over their musical legacy.

"Now, American artists have started making Afrobeats — with our token assistance, of course — and replacing you at their award shows, where we have fought for our music to be recognised. Give it another decade, and the replacement becomes normalised.

"Yeah, you can argue that Pheelz is on that song, for now. But tomorrow, when they become more brazen, and the cultural transfer is completed. Then they won't need a Nigerian to validate their moves. They'll kick us to the curb. But our sound will remain in those markets. Divorced from Nigerians."

Usher spurs reactions online

"Usher in afrobeat category??????! Which afrobeat music he make ??? What about Chris brown who is actually doing afrobeat with Nigeria artist this long ??? Nawa ooo."

"Naso dem carry Headies award go America that year. Now dem don collect una category from una."

"You can’t stop evolution, embrace it!… did anyone GateKeep Hiphop?, no!… it’s music, if anyone can do afrobeats, be they black, white, Scottish, indian… let them come. Like it or not no one can deny the origin of afrobeats, but u can’t say you want afrobeats to touch the world and expect only Africans to make it, makes no sense."

"lol. Nobody gate kept Raggae, Makosa, Rap, Hip Hop from us, why are we trying to gate keep Afrobeats."

"Wait which of the usher the American own or the one in church."

"Ill explain: Imagine Omah Lay being nominated in the country music category that is exactly what he is saying."

"That's how they're positioning Tyla to be the queen, the face of afrobeats (her songs are great but she doesn't sing afrobeats at all)."

"Wait, what? Well there you have it, when a Nigerian Artist says he is not an Afro-beats Artist…. Yenyenyen….let the ones who wants to be associated with the genre have it!"

"In Summary Burna Boy and Wizkid had openly talked down on Afrobeat. So if there are people who value and appreciate the genre enough they can have it."

