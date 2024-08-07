Former Big Brother Naija pair Tami experienced an emotional moment after their short time in the Big Brother Naija house

Recall that the duo were the first set of housemates to be evicted from the show on Sunday, August 4

In a recent video, Toyosi told Dami that he needs time away from her to process all that happened and why they left the show so early

Team Tami, Damilola and Toyosi are experiencing an emotional roller coaster following their early eviction from the Big Brother Naija "No Loose Guard" season.

The pair were evicted from the show on Sunday after they got voted out by their housemates.

Damilola was short of words after Toyosi told her she needed some time. Credit: @thedamigold, @toyosi_xapora

Source: Instagram

The events of that day came as a shock to the duo, as Damilola confessed she already had issues with most of the housemates.

In a new development, Toyosi has announced to her partner, who has been her friend for seven years, that she needs some space away from her.

This conversation came to light during an interview with Ebuka. On hearing this, Damilola broke down and became speechless.

Toyosi told her she keeps blaming herself for what happened, so she wants time away to clear her head.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Toyosi's announcement

See how many of them reacted to what Toyosi said:

@SquareM89:

"Chai 😭😭 i knew Toyosi will be blaming Dammy for their eviction when she herself took no impact inside."

@_paulgentle_:

"Biggie should have kept housemates for at least 2 weeks before evicting."

@love_ibanga:

"Omg 😢😢😢 they are both hurt. Hopefully they sort it. The space is needed actually. I hope they get good opportunities."

@mumaijay:

"I knew this show would break relationships. I saw this coming when she blamed her on stage for the housemates choosing them."

@Donmust_CAC:

"I saw this coming all the way although, Dami did more in the house than Toyosi sef."

@GTgiftie:

"This is so deep but its expected. Leaving the house in just one week can be quite tormenting."

Housemates face possible eviction

Big Brother Naija housemates have once again been put in a gloomy mood as all of them are up for possible eviction.

On Monday, August 5, Biggie announced to the housemates that they were all up for possible eviction come Sunday.

Like the previous week, only the bottom four pairs would be asked to leave the house, which caused the housemates to be sad.

Source: Legit.ng