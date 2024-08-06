Recently evicted Big Brother Naija reality show housemates, Toyosi and Dami, known as the Tami pair in the house have expressed surprise about the Double Kay pair

In an interview with the show's host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, they shared how they loved Kellyrae and Kassia (Double Kay) relationship in the house

They noted that Kellyrae was always looking out for Kassia and they wished they dated but they did not know they were a couple

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemates, Toyosi Bakare and Dami Oniru, were shocked after they got to know that the Double Kay pair (Kellyrae and Kassia) were married.

Tami, as the pair who got evicted on Sunday, August 4 were called, noted that Double Kay had a smooth relationship and they wished they dated.

However, the show's host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was interviewing Tami after their eviction, noted that Double Kay decided to keep their marriage secret. Nevertheless, everyone on social media was aware.

The presenter noted that the couple dated for 10 years before they got married in February 2024. Tami could not hide their surprise after they heard this news.

They recalled how Kassia said she dated a guy for 10 years but they were no longer together and Ebuka confirmed that it was true but she married the guy.

Watch the video below:

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shows swag

Legit.ng earlier reported that the much-awaited Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show Season 9 commenced on Sunday night, July 28.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has hosted the show over the years and has become a part of the brand.

He is known for rocking daunting outfits and he displayed other stylish designs as he hosted the opening ceremony of the show.

