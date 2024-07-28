A Nigerian lady has stolen the headlines after videos of her crying about her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house went viral

The Lady lamented that the person she gave her social media handle to manage while in Biggie's house was the one who revealed her entrance into the house

Ebube Prisca shared the mail sent to her by the organisers of the reality TV show to tell her that she has been disqualified without even entering the house yet

A Nigerian lady and fast-rising TikTok influencer, Ebube Prisca, recently trended online after reports about her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija show season 9 went viral.

Prisca had announced on her TikTok handle that she was one of the selected housemates for season nine, which was set to kick off later today, July 28, 2024.

However, tragedy promptly followed the announcement made by Prisca. In another post, she announced that the organisers of Big Brother Naija had sent her mail confirming that she had been disqualified from participating in the show for violating one of their rules.

Prisca blames her handler for disqualification

The TikTok influencer lamented about her missed opportunity while sharing what happened.

She noted that it was a lady she gave access to her social media handle who announced her impending participation in the show.

Ebube Prisca noted that the lady was supposed to be her handler. She said that she didn't expect her to announce her participation in the social on her handle.

See Ebube Prisca's video weeping bitterly:

Netizens react as Prisca's video goes viral

Here are some of the comments that trailed the Prisca's video:

@chi_amora:

"So sorry, just go join for the protest."

@alabastercouture3:

"Crying as if she missed rapture."

@thaworldbanana:

"Maybe God wants you to be part of the protest instead… Sorry oh."

@ancient_soul_nostradamus:

"This season go sharp o, e never start dem don Dey cry."

@rosesissac:

"Always distracting y’all from reality. Bbn is here to add more delicacy to the distraction of what is currently happening. Y’all keep buying it. Waking up everyday to hike in food, dollar, petrol etc."

@ijnnaji:

"U never enter dey don dey disqualify you."

@teereporter:

"Week wey go sweet na from Saturday we go know😂😂😂😂😂😂…. Sorryyyyy oooo."

@luchisamson:

"May We Not Keep Enemies Close, Thinking They Are Our Friends."

@kimkaty2516:

"The friend really did her d!rtyyy not f@ir."

