One of the prominent past Miss Nigeria, Sylvia Edem, has shared a lovely video of the time her husband surprised her on her 45th birthday.

In the recording, she was driving into her compound when her children made a video to show her reactions. In the clip, the Bugatti was parked at a corner at the front of her house and she screamed after sighting it.

Former Miss Nigeria Sylva Edem gets car gift on birthday. Photo credit@sylviaemechete

Source: UGC

According to her, she loves surprises, but the one on her 45th birthday got her. She expressed excitement over her gift.

Sylvia Edem confesses over her life

In another video she shared on social media, some of her beautiful pictures were put in collage and accompianed with prayers and positive confessions.

In the caption of her second video, the actress, who said Nigerain men were not good for her prayed for strength to live in accordinace to the will of her creatior.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip shared by the beaury queen. Here are some of them below:

@amarakanu:

"Happy Birthday, more life. More beauty. "

@ivyekong:

"Wow, so beautiful babe. Happy birthday and congratulations, we are coming to wash this one."

@chidinmaaron:

"Congratulations. Happy Birthday Queen."

@glowithpride:

"Congratulations Queen."

@titilolami:

"Loved listening to every word your articulation of what it means to be alive, grateful, learning and surrendering!"

@katheryntsaro:

"A very special Birthday to a special Sister. You have been a blessing in my life and I am always thankful that our paths crossed. May you continue to shine. Thank you for everything."

@ngy_ifere:

"Happy Birthday Sylvia...keep shining that bight torch of yours! May u carry on receiving the Strength and Guidance!"

@julietorieche_26:

"Happy birthday forever queen.God's blessings."

@ebonynivorykollections:

"Happy birthday my beautiful sis."

@beyond_blessedeveryday:

"Congratulations to our most beautiful Muss. Nigeria."

