Miss South Africa 2024 contestant, Chidinma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina, has continued to draw attention online

The 23-year-old South African woman of Nigerian origin ruffled feathers of South Africans for participating in their beauty pageant

Peeps have now dug up a video from Chidinma’s traditional wedding that was reportedly held in South Africa

A video of Miss South Africa 2024 contestant Chidinma Adetshina’s traditional marriage has emerged on social media following the backlash she received from the Southern Africans.

Recall that Chidinma drew the attention of South Africans after she made it to the finals of the Miss SA 2024 beauty pageant.

Miss SA: South Africans react to Chidinma Adetshina's wedding video. Photos: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Chidinma was born to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique/ South African mother, but her participation in the South African pageant drew massive backlash.

In a new development, netizens have dug up a video of the 23-year-old lady’s traditional wedding. The ceremony was said to have taken place in South Africa. The clip showed Chidinma surrounded by people wearing white Nigerian traditional attires.

See the video below:

South Africans react to wedding video

Chidinma’s alleged traditional wedding video sparked reactions from netizens, particularly South Africans. Read what they had to say about it below:

Zen Life said she’s indeed Nigerian:

Queen Misah wondered if married people were allowed to be part of pageantries:

This tweep called her an illegal foreigner:

This tweep wondered if she was only Nigerian by marriage:

This tweep said Miss SA should be condemned for letting Chidinma participate:

Tebogo called South Africans weak and said Mandela would have been ashamed:

Lassy called Chidinma the perfect candidate for Miss SA:

This tweep said the wedding took place in Lagos and not South Africa:

Thousands submit petition to disqualify Adetshina

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian-born Chidinma Onwe Adetshina has come under heavy criticism and Xenophobic attacks from her fellow South Africans.

Over the last few days, reports about South Africans bashing, culturally attacking and insulting Chidinma have gone viral.

Some South Africans have submitted thousands of petitions asking that Chidinma Onwe Adetshina be removed from the Miss SA Pageant.

