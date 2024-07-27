A young woman with Nigerian heritage currently participating in Miss South Africa 2024, Chidinma Adetshina, has come under severe Xenophobic attacks online and offline

Chidinma Adetshina is one of the 13 finalists competing in the annual beauty pageantry Miss South Africa 2024

However, since reports about her making it to the final went viral, thousands of petitions have been submitted for her to be removed from the competition

A South African woman born to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique mother, Chidinma Onwe Adetshina, has come under heavy criticism and Xenophobic attacks from her fellow citizens.

Over the last few days, reports about South Africans bashing, culturally attacking and insulting Chidinma have gone viral.

South African lady with Nigerian roots Chidima Vanessa suffers Xenophobic for participating in Miss SA 2024. Photo credit: @datswasup/@mmuiwabatho

Source: Instagram

The outrage has come from South Africans who believe Chidinma Adetshina isn't one of them and shouldn't be participating in Miss SA 2024.

Despite being born in Soweto, South Africa, her entry into the 2024 Miss SA beauty pageant has been met with stiff opposition and criticism.

The outrage surrounding Chidinma's entry has been solely based on her Nigerian heritage. She has been tagged as "Not one of us."

Petitions to remove Chidinma from Miss SA

Some South Africans have submitted thousands of petitions asking that Chidinma Onwe Adetshina be removed from the competition.

After she entered the final, calls for her removal heightened with more Xenophobic attacks aimed at her.

A popular presidential candidate in the recent South African elections, Julius Malema, has weighed in on the conversation, noting that so far, she was born in the country and raised there, so she has every right to compete.

See a compiled report about Chidinma Adetshina's case below:

Reactions trail calls to remove Chidinma from Miss SA

Read some of the comments that trailed the calls to remove Chidinma from Miss South Africa 2024:

@blockbustar:

"Should we make her win?"

@barbieog1:

"The way Ghanaians and SA hat3 Nigerians ehn!!! Smh."

@amaka_eze_amaka:

"Let’s make her win."

@haha_will_shine_too:

"This lady looks and speaks South African."

@okm_herbal:

"Since she has removed our flag so there's nothing we can do at this p0int."

@uncle_koke:

"How can a country that fought apartheid be promoting hate. South Africa is known for all of the wrong reasons xenophobia, apartheid name it."

@peteaddict:

"Ghanaians do not hate Nigerians, they just banter and likewise. They are loving people but you see South Africans the hate is real and loud."

@asma_ashimi:

"She is half South African and half Nigerian, she can choose who she wants to represent because she rightly identifies as both."

