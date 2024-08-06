Adekunle Gold recently shared a heartwarming video of his daughter Deja on social media

The proud father gushed about his daughter, who he referred to as his lookalike queen, while expressing his love for her

Adekunle Gold's comment about the video has stirred up debate among fans as some fans claimed Deja looked more like Simi

Popular singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has again left people talking about his first child and daughter, Adejare, popularly known as Deja.

Adekunle Gold, who recently shared the story of his first trip outside Nigeria, posted an adorable video of Deja as he expressed his love for her.

Adekunle Gold gushes about daughter Deja. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The singer, however, caused a debate after he referred to Deja as his lookalike, to which some netizens disagreed.

"My lookalike queen, I love you so much AG Baby," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video Adekunle Gold shared below:

Recall that Adekunle Gold and his wife and singer Simi gave birth to Deja during the COVID era in 2020.

What people are saying about Adekunle Gold's video of Deja

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions as some fans claimed Deja shares a similar look with Adekunle Gold and Simi. Read the comments below:

i_amselfpaid:

"This is proof that AG and simi sef use style look alike."

shawlarju:

"She looks like both of them."

everybodyloves_alexis:

"I’m seeing AG and Simi in her face."

_carter_lih

"Half simi half eja nla… today she go resemble simi tomorrow she go resemble her papa."

anabellatina

"Carbon copy of Simi."

_kals_rn

"Bruhhh she looks like both of them."

big__wayz:

"No need of DNA."

akinwumi2710:

"Both papa and mama."

dannyodonoghue236

"No need for DNA."

ola_dayo_02

"Look from far u go Dey see aj and wen u move closer nah simi u go Dey see."

sneezy.bee

"She has circular face and flat nose of simi but looking at her at first sight is more of Adekunle."

t_hrowbest_:

"This one no need DNA at all."

Adekunle Gold appreciates Olamide

Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold appreciated Olamide while reminiscing on his debut album.

AG Baby shared a picture of his Gold album cover and tracklist while explaining how Olamide gave him a chance.

According to the singer, he was just a young graphic designer who Olamide gave the chance to design his YBNL logo and be part of the record label.

Source: Legit.ng