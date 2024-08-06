Bobrisky has continued to spur heated debate about his 6-months jail term at Kirikiri Correctional Centre Lagos

Recall that the crossdresser shook the internet after videos went round showing how healthy he was out of the prison

A young Nigerian man has asked some serious questions about the controversial act's prison stay as he accused him of going on vacation, among other things

A young Nigerian man has spurred concerns online following renowned crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky's return from prison.

The internet went haywire on Monday, August 5th, when videos of Bobrisky's release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre went viral.

Many noticed that the controversial act did not look like what he went through in prison as he added up with fuller checks and glowing skin.

A Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel caught the attention of netizens as he did a video questioning the crossdresser's healthy comeback from prison.

However, he noted that he wanted a similar prison experience to understand what Bob passed through.

Emmanuel also mentioned that Bobrisky looked healthier than the friends who came to retrieve him and accused him of being on vacation instead of behind bars.

Bobrisky spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Maturing is realizing Bobrisky was never in prison."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"But to be honest as someone who has spent 1 hour in police lockup I can swear that Bobrisky was never in prison."

emmanuelnenpim:

"Oya make we rest all of us know say shim been no de prison but make we no too talk am I no want am to go back oh 😂😍have missed her/him a lot abeg."

inumidun_:

"He was obviously not in a correctional center cuz after 6 months nothing about him was corrected, he still came out as the mummy to his children."

misschidel:

"The thing is, bobrisky went for holiday nd they ask shim to stay off media😂😂I’m happy she’s back to give us hot hot."

sirminzy:

"She’s your mummy of Laygurzzz for a reason. Put some respect to her name y’all."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"He was definitely asked to laylow in a guest house for months cos if person enter cell for a day body go tell you"

Bobrisky’s friend flies from Dubai to receive him

Amid the reports that Bob would soon be released, a lady went viral online after a video showed her in flight reportedly arriving in Lagos.

A little survey Legit.ng revealed that the woman identified as Blessing Edet Osom lives in Dubai.

In her caption, Blessing Edet disclosed that she was coming to Lagos to pick up Bobrisy on Monday, August 5th.

