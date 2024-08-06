Rapper Snoop Dogg's alleged daily pay to be at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics has emerged online

The ace American star is said to be making a whooping amount in naira for the 16-day sporting event

While Snoop Dogg's pay at the Olympics is yet to be confirmed, it has, however, caused a buzz on social media

American rapper Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, has remained in the spotlight since the commencement of the Paris 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Snoop Dogg, who is in Paris to provide commentary for NBC until the end of the Olympics on Sunday, August 11, is said to be on a mouthwatering daily paycheck.

Rapper Snoop Dogg's alleged paycheck emerges online. Credit: ARTURO HOLMES/GETTY IMAGES/snoopdogg

Source: Instagram

A viral tweet by Henry L McNamara, a New York-based venture capitalist, claimed Snoop Dogg’s supposed Olympics paycheck amounts to $500,000 (N796 million) daily plus expenses.

“Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner,” McNamara wrote on August 4. “He said Snoop gets paid $500,000 a day plus expenses to be here promoting [the] Olympics.

See McNamara's viral tweet below:

By calculation, Snoop Dogg will reportedly make a whopping total of $8m for the 16-day event.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Star Favour Ofili made it to the Women’s 200 final at Paris 2024.

Netizens react to Snoop Dogg's daily income

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Globalstats11:

"Legit have no idea why, how will seeing snoop make me want to watch the Olympics? Who’s the target audience? $500k a day to go on vacation and enjoy a good show, shoutout Snoop man.."

Irunnia_:

"Wowwww that’s a massive deal. Some people don’t make that much in a year."

apurv_anand:

"Rich is getting richer by this unique tested formula."

Smillew_Rahcuef:

"Expenses are reportedly another $500k a day."

Nigerians anticipate Tobi Amusan

In other news, Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the Women's 100mH, is set to begin her quest for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She heads into her third Olympics as one of the favourites in a heavily-stacked field.

Amusan will appear on Wednesday morning, August 7, during the first round of the Women's 100mH.

Source: Legit.ng