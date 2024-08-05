Favour Ofili: Nigerian Star Through to Women’s 200 Final at Paris 2024
- Favour Ofili eased through to the final of the women's 200m at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France
- Ofili has dealt beautifully with the disappointment of missing out on the 100m by reaching the biggest of finals
- She will now compete against the likes of world silver medalist Gabrielle Thomas and Olympic champion Julien Alfred in the final
Favour Ofili moved one step closer to realising her Olympic dream after another wonderful run saw her qualify for the women's 200m final.
The Nigerian clocked 22.05 to clinch second place in the first semi-final and earn one of the automatic spots in the final.
The heat was won by new Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred, who ran 21.97 seconds.
Ofili did not have the best of build-ups to this race after learning she wasn't registered for the 100m event.
Favour Ofili at Paris 2024 Olympics
The Louisiana University graduate had planned to compete in at least three events, but the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Olympic Committee failed to register her for the shorter sprint.
The wounded sprinter took to the track in the 200m round 1, cruising to a comfortable season's best of 22.24 to beat 2019 World Champion Dina Asher-Smith. She improved on her season's best in the semi-final to make the August 6 final.
Ofili shared a heartwarming embrace with Alfred after the race, perhaps a clear sign of vindication that she still has a chance to win a medal despite the 100m debacle.
