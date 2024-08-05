Nigeria's Favour Ofili has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's 200 metres final

She finished second in the semi-final Heat One and qualified through the automatic slot

Nigerians could not hide their excitement after her exclusion from the 100 metres race

Team Nigeria's athlete Favour Ofili has qualified for the Women's 200-metre final at the Paris 2024 Olympics after finishing second in the semi-final heat one.

Ofili finished second in Heat 1 and secured automatic qualification with a season beat time of 22.05 seconds behind 100-metre gold medalist Julien Alfred, who ran 21.98 seconds.

Favour Ofili crosses the finishing line to reach the Paris 2024 Olympics 200m final. Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

She is not deterred by the incidents surrounding her omission from the 100-metre race, an incident that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and Nigeria Olympics Committee cannot explain.

As noted by Making of Champions, she is the first Nigerian to reach the 200m final after Mary Onyali, who won the bronze medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Nigerians react to Ofili's qualification

Nigerians are thrilled by her success in reaching the final of her category in her first ever Games and expressed their excitement on social media.

@kelvinjohason wrote:

“Favour Ofili of Nigeria and among others are making the country proud amidst hardships and protests going on, atleast they will use this one to encourage themselves. Second place is good to go in the finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

@pamelamodella wrote:

“Favour Ofili is truly a star girl. She qualifies for the 200m finals. A medal is loading for Nigeria in the final.”

@De_WonderWoman_ wrote:

“FAVOUR OFILI, Star girl comes 2nd in to reach the finals! Finally a Nigerian in a Final! Women's 200m final has Our Favour Ofili going for that podium finish!”

Minister Enoh condemns Ofili's omission

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh, condemned the omission of track star Favour Ofili from the 100-metre event at the 2024 Olympics.

AFN and NOC were caught in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing. Ofili did not let this deter her and ran her season-best time in the 200-metre heat today.

