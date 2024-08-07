Nigerian athlete Edose Ibadin will hope to qualify for the 800m semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Ibadin finished sixth in the second heat but will have a second chance in the repechage rounds

However, he is gaining popularity in France for his striking resemblance to football Alex Lacazette

Nigerian athlete Edose Ibadin is fighting for a chance to reach the Men's 800 metres at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but he is gaining popularity in France for another reason.

Ibadin competed in the Heat Two of the men's 800-metre event and finished sixth with a time of 1:46.56 to miss out on automatic qualification, which went to the top three.

Edose Ibadin at the IAAF World Athletics Championship in 2019. Photo by Christian Petersen.

Source: Getty Images

He provided an update via his social media handle that he got out of the race with a scar, but he will be ready for the repechage round heat one tomorrow for a chance in the semifinal.

Ibadin’s striking resemblance to Lacazette

Team Nigeria has yet to win a medal at the ongoing Games in France, but one of their athletes is gaining popularity among the French because he resembles one of their own.

French Ligue 1’s official X account shared a photo of Nigerian athlete Edose Ibadin, showcasing his resemblance to the former Arsenal footballer, who is also at the tournament.

Lacazette is one of Thierry Henry’s U23 overage players at the tournament on home soil, which they have reached the final and will play Spain in the gold medal match.

@Toyin_Ibitoye wrote:

“Lacazette and his Nigerian 'half brother' Edose Ibadin.”

@Anrhonythegoal wrote:

“But how pesin go resemble pesin like this? Even the haircut 😅”

@emmanuel_emrex wrote:

“Either way, he's getting this medal 😂😂😂”

