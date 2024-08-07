Alice Finot proposed to her lover Bruno Martínez Bargiela, and ladies from Nigeria have continued to react to the footage

Right after her event in Paris, Finot moved towards the stands towards her lover and then went on one knee to propose

A popular Nigerian outlet shared footage of the romantic moment, but ladies from the country have raised eyebrows

Nigerian ladies have continued to react to viral footage capturing the moment French Olympian Alice Finot proposed to her boyfriend.

Finot broke the European Women’s 3000m steeplechase record in Tuesday’s final and then went on one knee to propose to her lover.

The 33-year-old failed to make the podium after finishing fourth with a time of 8:58.67 behind medalists Winfred Yavi of Bahrain, Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, and Faith Cherotich of Kenya.

Alice Finot proposes to her lover, Bruno Martínez Bargiela. Photo: Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

However, it was the first time in the summer games that four women would break nine minutes.

After the race, Finot moved towards the stands to meet her lover, triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela from Spain.

She got down on one knee to propose with an Olympic pin. Bargiela said yes, and Finot pinned his shirt.

She said via NY Times:

“I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose."

Nigerian ladies react

Footage of the romantic moment was shared by popular Nigerian outlet Instablog, and followers have continued to react.

@Amy_beke said:

"I can never try this."

@Herpi_hour added:

"I would rather drink water from the gutter than do this."

@Nnekanwa1 wrote:

"Abeg our own swag never reach this one abeg , na man suppose do the proposing Biko ,that's our Culture"

@Jamjam1905 said:

"Na white woman kneel down propose like this oh. Our own naija babes go be like, “if you no fit press money, clear.”

