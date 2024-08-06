Sabibus was put on the spot after he was made to play a tight game where he had to choose his favourite musicians from a long list

The game began all fun and easy until he was asked to choose between Burna Boy and Davido, aka OBO

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, aka Sabinu's response to the question, alarmed fans as many did not see it coming

Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, better known as Sabinus, has made it to the front line of blogs after a game he played.

The comedian was seen in a car with a content creator who wanted him to play a game. In the game, the comedian must choose his favourite musicians from a long list provided.

The game started sweet and nice until he got to the tough points. All along, Sabinus had picked Kizz Daniel as his fave when compared with Ruger, Temz, Ayra Starr, Simi, Odumodu, Rema, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Reekardo Banks, Mayorkun, and Peruzzi.

After the first round, Sabinus was asked to choose between Kizz Daniela and Burna Boy. The comedian, who hung out with Blord recently, had a shocked look on his face as he had not expected the comparison.

This time, he chose Burna Boy over Kizz Daniel and was later asked to choose between Odogwu and Davido.

At this point, Sabinus felt like crying, as his expression became hilarious.

Internet users react to Sabinu's response

See some reactions below:

@fairpmedia:

"Burna Boy Fans Gather Here."

@mc_odion:

"Oluwa burna boy."

@_king_gerald:

"His response are based on his relationship with them."

@cute_austine:

"Who hold the camera shuoo."

@emmmiloooo:

"Good choice tho!"

@djphat9ja:

"Is that the end of the video?"

