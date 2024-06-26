Skit maker Sabinus had his fans laughing after he shared a video of himself in the United Kingdom

He was in his apartment when he showed the window view at 8.40 pm and the weather was still bright

Unlike in Nigeria when everywhere would have been dark, it was not the same in the country and he gave his reason

Skit maker, Emmanuel Ejekwu, aka Sabinus or Mr Funny, revealed his observation about the United Kingdom and how he does not experience darkness.

The funnyman shared a video where he was in his apartment at 8.40 pm but the day was still bright.

It was strange to him because everywhere would have been dark in Nigeria. He could not give a tangible explanation and stated that it was because God watches over the United Kingdom.

More so, he said that the opposite was obtainable in Nigeria because God does not watch over the West African country.

The UK is currently in it Spring season and brightness during the night is a norm and has been shared by several residents online.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Sabinus' video

Several social media users have reacted to Sabinus' video. See some of the comments below:

@glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

"8:40 pm weather. What will 2 pm look like?"

@yhung_papii:

"If na you be God which of the country you go watch over?"

@garbiecash:

"Make he shut up. This thing no pass wetin he fit do put for Lagos. Celebrities dey run go abroad instead make them gather money establish Nigeria."

@wallpaperplace:

"If you be Jesus, you go gree watch over Nigeria? You no go choose country where get peace?"

@aartipalvin:

"Normally religion na coping mechanism for poor people."

@wendy_okorie:

"Make them deport all Nigerians in the UK."

@olamilekvn101:

"By 3.30am everywhere don bright again."

@vivian_festus_genevieve:

"The weather go wan whine you but no panic."

Sabinus shares skit of UK arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus’ had come under criticism over one of his skits shot in the UK.

Sabinus, who is currently in the UK for a show, shared a skit of him being arrested for stealing a fowl, but many didn’t find it funny.

The skit has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens on social media, with some saying there was nothing wrong with it.

