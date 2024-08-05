Days after a video of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh physically assaulting a car dealer from whom she bought an N86m automobile went viral, more updates from the fight emerge

An on-air personality, Radiogad, has come out to share more details about the altercation while tackling VDM for releasing the video of Tonto Dikeh assaulting the car dealer

In a disclaimer shared online by Radiogad, he revealed that the car dealer seized Tonto Dikeh's car because she defaulted in her instalment payments at just N2m

The issues between Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and an Abuja car dealer that made the news over the weekend have become clearer.

Nigerian OAP Radiogad, in a viral post, discussed the issue and what truly transpired that made Tonto Dikeh attack the car dealer, as opposed to what Verydarkman had shared earlier.

In his viral post, Radiogad shared details of Tonto Dikeh's dealings with the car dealer and how much she owed him.

"It was just N2m" - Radiogad shared

The social media personality shared the WhatsApp conversation he had with Tonto Dikeh after the video of her physically assaulting the car dealer went viral.

Radiogad confirmed that Tonto Dikeh owed the dealer N2m. He noted that the dealer withheld the actress' car when it was brought in for servicing, which triggered Tonto's feral reaction.

The on-air personality accused VDM of misinforming the public without having all the details of the transactions between Tonto Dikeh and the car dealer.

Watch Radiogad's response below:

Nigerians blast Radiogad over comments about VDM

See some of the reactions that trailed Radiogad's video as he tried to vindicate Tonto Dikeh for attacking the car dealer:

@vivianchris31:

"Mr. Man, it is an idea thing. She told you she pays 84m out of 86m. What was the agreed time frame? Stop sounding like someone out of touch."

@emekainyang:

"U listen to king Tonto did u also listen to the Car dealer.. Radio without Battery.. Failed blogger."

@chiomapecious:

"I pity ur children cuz i really don’t know what u will be teaching them u will see truth even with video evidence and u will turn it upside down chai u are gone oluku."

@omiigiftj:

"Dear your are supporting nonsense. Irrespective of my love for Tonto I will never support her actions towards that man. See you a grown up man asking your fellow man what is 2million he will not leave for her, what if the two million is his profit."

@hbossious:

"Omo you are finished."

@lashman_x:

"Normally sense far from u….d day VDM respond to u,u post say thank u KING MAKER…"

@tiffanydamilola12:

"Tonto is over loved. She is an adult and no one can tell her to react. Make haters keep crying."

@brunookowa:

"U forgot you are owing 2 million naira."

@dr.nedfrancis:

"She forgot to pay N2M? N2M is a huge sum for anyone to forget. And I heard she defaulted in the payment plan."

Tonto Dikeh speaks about planned protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto had shared her take on the planned protest by Nigerian youths between August 1 and 10.

The movie star said she was not discouraging anyone from protesting and understood it was everyone's right.

However, she noted that there were other ways to handle the issue while sympathizing with everyone struggling in the bad economy.

