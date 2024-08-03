Whitemoney Blows Hot, Blasts Nigerians Amid Hunger Protest: "I'm Not The Cause of Your Predicaments"
- Former Big Brother Naija winner Whitemoney, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, has slammed Nigerians
- The singer went on his Instagram page, where she shared a post concerning those criticizing him for keeping mute during protest
- According to him, he did not force anyone to vote for him during his time on the show and has asked that Nigerians let him be
Reality TV star, singer, and chef Whitemoney has made it to the front lines of blogs after slamming Nigerians.
In a post shared via the Instagram page, Hazel Oyeze Onou, widely known as Whitemoney, expressed his bitterness towards Nigerians who have constantly criticized him for not interfering in the ongoing protest against bad governance and nationwide hunger.
"I didn't beg for votes" - Whitemoney
The former winner lambasted Nigerians for trolling him for the past three years because they voted for him to merge as the Big Brother Naija season 6 winner.
In the now-viral post, Whitemoney stated that he has no hand in Nigerians' predicaments and did not beg for votes.
He asked Nigerians to let him be, as he has had enough.
See Whitemoney's post here:
Reactions to Whitemoney's rant
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@_bullion_zee:
"The best so far is laycon."
@golden_naturale:
"Na people wey dey watch BBN I blame."
@bluemagiksgo:
"You can pass a message without sounding ungrateful."
@olami_lekan501:
"These protest is revealing the real side of ungrateful people."
@ollybabymo22:
"Another sign for you not to vote anyone in the BBN house this season."
@official_k4themoney:
"Another valid reason why I don’t waste my precious time and money on BBN."
@_cicisavage:
"I blame bloggers and people's that give them fame."
@wordtested_:
"Cho Cho Cho. Once una get money una go dey behave like God."
BBNaija's Whitemoney warns beggars
The video of BBNaija's Whitemoney warning some beggars from harassing him has been sighted online.
In the clip, the boys, numbering up to five, went to his windscreen to beg him for money while some wrote on his car.
He warned them that once he gave them money that day, they should never harass him again for money because he too was hustling.
