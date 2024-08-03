A few days ago, a woman who engaged in a nationwide hunger protest went viral due to what was noticed in the image

The woman got criticized for carrying an empty pot to signify hunger but still being able to afford alcoholic beverages as she was spotted holding one

Amid the ongoing controversy, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, aka Oxlade, has promised to give the lady N500k if found

Nigerians are excited to see how Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade, is about to impact the life of one of the hunger protesters.

On August 1, the nationwide hunger strike began, with Nigerians in all parts of the country striking to express their displeasure with the country's hardships.

Many images went viral but that of an elderly woman caught the attention of many. In the picture, the woman made a sad face while carrying an empty pot.

However, some eagle-eyed netizens spotted an alcoholic beverage beneath the pot the woman was holding. This caused her to receive heavy criticism on social media.

In a new development, Nigerian vocalist and music star Oxlade tweeted about the woman. He asked about her whereabouts and promised to give her N500k.

In Oxlade's words:

"Someone please help me find this woman , I’ve got 500k for her."

See his post below:

How peeps reacted to Oxlade's post

Here is how some Nigerian social media users reacted to Oxlade's tweet. Read some comments below:

@BrightIykeIMO:

"She's a true representation of our reality."

@MachalaDoctor:

"No be origin I dey see for her hand so?"

@nihiinn_:

"Find me too abeg."

@iszzyiniho1:

"You DON'T come out and protest. I am so disappointed in you Oxlade."

@desola__xn:

"500k? You can’t even start from 1M."

@HuncleEby:

"On seeing the post of her with empty pot, I had goosebumps on my body, chai what a nâtion!"

