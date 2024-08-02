Sosoliso plane crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi heated up the internet with her new posts on social media

The singer and motivational speaker showed her well-chiselled body in a skimpy beachwear

The sensational star preached body positivity as she let her scars shine through glowing skin, igniting reactions online

Sosoliso plane crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi sent temperatures soaring with her latest bikini shots from abroad.

The Nigerian-American singer and motivational speaker sizzled in a skimpy multi-coloured leopard skin two-piece with a brown bucket hat to complement her looks in a series of photos recently posted on Instagram.

Sosoliso plane crash Kechi sets internet agog with her beachwear. Credit: @kechiofficial

Source: Instagram

Kechi showed off her fit figure with the conspicuous scars she incurred from the unfortunate 2005 aircraft incident, leaving her and one other person as the only two survivors.

Sharing a series of snapshots she took from different angles at a poolside, Kechi playfully hinted at her happiness to rock the sultry outfit with the emojis used in her short caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her pictures below:

Kechi spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled how netizens gushed over the inspirational star.

See the reactions below:

mr_tayde:

"The Number of your scars are the number of your victories."

ijeduruokwuchi:

"Finally!! Hot girl summer!! You’ve earned this, girl. I see first hand the work you do to be this fit. So so proud of you, my inspiration."

lynda_ohax:

"So adorable and endowed. You are an embodiment of grace. I celebrate you super woman. You are amazing and beautiful. Love you loads."

lovingkindnez:

"The year never end, and we dun get photo of the year."

folawhaolooks:

"I love so much, you know why? Cos you love yourself! Keep keeping up woman! "

sandii_love:

"Shot number 2 should have come first cos phewww😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 I’m no better than a man."

nnuola_:

"Don’t complain about going to the gym again Kech! Shey you’re now flaunting and choking us."

Kechi Okwuchi rocks stunning attire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kechi Okwuchi has continued to be an inspiration to Nigerians and people around the world.

In one of her previous posts, the young woman posted two stunning pictures of herself in a lovely top and a sit skirt, which got her followers talking.

Kechi asked if her followers liked the pictures, and many of them flooded the comment section to indicate their love for the style and how she rocked the attire.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng