Miss Universe Mitchel Ihezue has stated that she was looking forward to relinquishing her crown as a beauty queen

In a post on social media, she noted that she will be passing out as Miss Universe on August 31, 2024

The lady noted that the memories and pride of representing her country will remain with her forever

Mitchel Ihezue, Miss universe 2023 is looking forward to relinquishing her crown as a beauty queen in Nigeria.

The beautiful lady, who got a Range Rover from her stepson, last year said that the memories and pride of representing Nigeria as Miss Universe 2023 will remain with her forever.

According to her, she will be handling over her crown to another queen on August 31, 2024.

Mitchel Ihezue appreciates fans

In her farewell note, she appreciated all the people who made her reign a memorable one.

The beauty queen added that she was thankful for the opportunities her reign brought her way, as she noted that she was given the privilege twice.

Ihezue, who got another Range Rover from her husband last month, said she was counting down to handling over her crown.

How fans reacted to Ihezue's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the beauty queen. Here are some of the comments below:

@pamela_mmesoma:

"My Queen and more."

@so__nia__:

"Class! Beauty! Aura! Steeze!! It’s giving “Queenship”

@nazzy_special_treats:

"You’re so pretty."

@harri_stanis:

"Queeennnn."

@stephanieagbasi:

"You will always be our Miss Universe."

@lubyiaa:

"A queen forever hun."

@doziee10:

"Still our Queen!"

@ileannpowery:

"Beautiful queen! ."

@sybillagram:

"A Queen and more."

Mitchel Ihezue and lover in pre-wedding pictures

Legit.ng had reported that the former beauty queen Ihezue had shared another lovely pre-wedding pictures with her man amid backlash.

The lady had been rumoured to be getting married to an older and rich man, who lost his wife three years ago.

They met and fell in love, and they were finally getting married in a flamboyant ceremony as they teased fans with photos. The husband to it was reported to have been spoiling her silly with the good things of life.

