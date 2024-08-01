Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently shared an adorable moment with her grandmother, Lady Doja, on social media

The celebrity disk jockey posted a photo of herself and her sister, Temi, with their 92-year-old grandma

Cuppy noted that despite already losing one grandmother this year, she was glad to be able to spend time with the other

Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has penned down an emotional post to celebrate her 92-year-old grandmother, Lady Doja.

On her official Instagram page, the celebrity disk jockey posted a series of photos of herself and her sister, Temi Otedola, in their grandmother’s Epe home. One of the snaps included them giving their dad’s aged mum a peck on her cheek.

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's photo with grandma. Photos: @cuppymusic

In the caption of the post, Cuppy explained that she had already lost one grandmother this year but she was still so thankful to spend time with her other grandmother in their Epe hometown.

In her words:

“This year, I lost one grandma, but SO thankful to still spend time with my other Grandma in our hometown Epe 🛖🪻🇳🇬 Regardless of where life takes me, staying connected to my roots keeps me grounded 🕊️ Grandma Epe is 92 years young! God is Good.”

Peeps react to DJ Cuppy and grandma’s photo

Read what some fans had to say about the adorable photo of DJ Cuppy with her 92-year-old grandma below:

