Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s stepdaughter, Vanessa Okoye, caused a stir on social media with her latest video

The young lady shared a video of herself vibing to a song while putting some parts of her belly on display

A netizen reacted, claiming that she was pregnant, and Vanessa’s response made headlines

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s ‘stepdaughter’ Vanessa Okoye is making headlines over rumours of her being pregnant.

Just recently, the movie star’s partner, Paulo’s daughter, Vanessa took to her Instagram page to post a new video.

Iyabo Ojo's stepdaughter's rumoured pregnancy makes headlines. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @ vanzyvanz

In the short clip, the young lady was seen vibing to Davido’s part on the trending Ogechi song and in the process she showcased a bit of her belly.

Vanessa was wearing a figure-hugging outfit that had some parts of her stomach on display, and it raised eyebrows. See the video below:

Fan claims Vanessa is pregnant

Shortly after Paulo’s daughter posted her video, it attracted a series of comments from netizens and one of them was from a fan who claimed Vanessa looked pregnant. The person wrote:

“She looks pregnant.”

Vanessa however wasted no time in responding as she asked the netizen an important question. She said:

“Na you impregnate me ?”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Vanessa Okoye replies fan. Photo: @vanzyvanz

More netizens react

Legit.ng gathered more comments from netizens who reacted to the exchange between Vanessa Okoye and the fan who claimed she was pregnant. Read what they had to say below:

Efeehi06:

“@vanzyvanz even if you are! How is that her business.”

Porshdennie:

“@sussan.harry na you knack am?”

Dunni_mo:

“@vanzyvanz good answer 👏.”

diocephas:

“@sussan.harry some of you don’t have sense at all.”

Happiest_gurl07:

“@sussan.harry you really got her frfr 🤣🤣🤣 she hardly talks, she is so humble and quiet which is a good thing tho.”

Akankeade019:

“Fine lady❤️.”

Paulo's daughter celebrates Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paul Okoye were the hot topic on social media as the movie star chose her birthday to announce their relationship.

Paulo's daughter Onyinye took to her Instagram page with a video of moments with the actress and gushed over how amazing she is.

The young lady also thanked the Nollywood diva for coming through for her several times, and to cap up the lovely post, Oyinye called Iyabo her stepmother.

Source: Legit.ng