A Nigerian undergraduate proudly shared that she and her boyfriend achieved identical grade point averages (GPA)

In a video clip, the couple, both students at Redeemers University, revealed their semester exam results

Impressively, they both earned eight As and three Bs, resulting in a cumulative GPA of 4.68. This academic success left the young woman feeling proud and excited

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ola said:

“No wonder una dey pass anyhow. How 60 go be B, 70 A? My school wan kill me.”

Adebimpe wrote:

“Una 70 nah A when our 70 is C.”

SemaX_O commented:

“One person dey first class, one person no dey first class. Nice.”

Foku:

“The real couple’s goal.”

Joseph:

“You people know book o.”

Preciousaf:

“I'm also studying English.”

God’s daughter:

“Some of y’all in this comments are just bitter sad people hiding behind comments fr ! Congratulations my love, I’m proud of you.”

Convylo sapphire:

“English student for that matter.”

Temiloluwa_80:

“Couple of the year!!!”

Olatunde:

“Na this kind relationship I dey support.”

Ruthie:

“Awnnnn no be to Dey carry people wey no fit differentiate between NO and KNOW.”

King:

“Why 0 credit course go dey compulsory.”

Timmy:

“Okayyyyy...play me "so this is love.”

