Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has gotten fans excited over news of his release from jail after three months

As rumours spread that the socialite was about to be released, a lady took to social media to show her anticipation

The video went viral and raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians who are also expecting the crossdresser

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye ‘Bobrisky’ has caused a major buzz on social media over news of his release from jail.

Recall that the socialite was imprisoned after pleading guilty to naira mutilation. Since his absence from social media, fans have clamoured for his release.

Video as fan anticipates Bobrisky's freedom. Photos: @bobrisky222, @queencisar1 / Tiktok

In a new development, rumours made the rounds that Bobrisky was going to be released from jail on Monday, July 29, 2024, and the day has finally arrived. In anticipation of his release, one of the crossdresser’s fans took to social media to show her excitement.

TikTok user @QueenCisar1 took to her page to share a video of herself happily anticipating the crossdresser’s release. According to her, social media had been dry without Bobrisky. She also taunted the socialite’s haters as she continued to celebrate.

See her video below:

Nigerians react as lady anticipates Bobrisky’s release

The lady’s video where she rejoiced over Bobrisky’s release from jail went viral and netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Cute_seun:

“Finally, we sha no longer be motherless in Lagos 😁.”

Mamna.abayastore:

“Hahaha Bob we are waiting for you. I want to hear all the gist!!!! 😂😂😂 I blocked him before because I can’t be viewing rubbish with my data, but I am going to unblock and follow him now because I know he will have a lot to unpack 💃💃. Would he tell us how prison life was? 🤔 what would his first live stream be about? 😂”

gyal_like_presh:

“I’m not sure Bob is coming on camera anytime soon cuz baba needs to shave and do skincare before appearing😭😂😂.”

Chefsimbiat:

“But honestly I can’t wait to start hearing his/her different opinions and lamba online 😂.”

Sweetandspicycatering:

“I am excited for him!!! Mummy of lagos has been missed, gist plenty ooo!!!”

Cake_behaviour:

“We cannot wait 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 Mommy of Laygurrssss, welcome back home 🎉.”

just.a.random.gyal:

“Walai I’m excited.”

Read comments from Twitter below:

Omo Kogi said Bob will lead the protest:

Betty had this to say:

