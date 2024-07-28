Big Brother Naija season 9 has begun, and fans are going crazy about the new housemate that will grace their screens

Nigerian show host and reality TV star Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has ushered in the second set of pairs of the season. They are called Fairme Davido and Michky and call themselves The Radicals.

Nigerians are about to have the most fun experience for the next 71 days as the Biggest Reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija season 9, graces our screens, on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

As expected, the twists and turns are back, and Biggie is not lost guarding, as we have already been informed.

In a fresh development, Fairme and Davido have come to turn the heat up on the show and showcase themselves. Fans are eager to see what they bring to the table.

Watch video of Radicals here:

Their highlight has to be the fact that they are gym buddies and take pride in being v**gins. In the past, we have seen housemates claim to be v**gins, but seen men proclaim such publicly has to be a first on the show, and we are here for it.

The Radicals spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Blizylord:

"They look hungry."

@Izy_BodyFitness:

"Una don dey practice LGTBQ for bbnaija?"

@Homiebishop:

"In 3 weeks we will find out if they are truly v*rgin."

@Miss_Letwin:

"The vi*gins are going to make us enjoy the show. One of them will lose v***inity before the show ends."

@victor94764891:

"It is finished."

@mikedyrated:

"Agege boys?"

