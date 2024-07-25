Nigerian nightlife enthusiast Yhemo Lee and his pal White Lion have recently been at the top of most headlines with their latest achievement

Hours after Yhemo Lee officially proposed to his long-term partner, Thayor, he and his friend White Lion were caught celebrating as they acquired a new whip

The pair are both heavily involved in the Lagos nightlife and have built a successful enterprise around it

Nightlife king and content creator Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee and his friend, White Lion, were recently in the news after reports about them acquiring an N180m car went viral.

Yhemo Lee confirmed the report with a post he shared on his Snapchat handle. He posted White Lion's new whip, a Mercedez Benz AMG GLE 53.

Nigerian nightlife crooners Yhemo Lee and his pal White Lion recently trended online as reports about them splashing N180m on a new whip went viral. Photo credit: @yhemo_lee/@uniquemotors

The car dealer also confirmed the purchase, noting that Yhemo Lee and his friend White Lion had patronised him and were twinning.

However, the car dealer confirmed in his post that the car was not yet in Lagos but was en route to Nigeria.

White Lion reacts

Yhemo Lee's colleague, White Lion, has reacted to the news by hailing his friend for linking him up with a trustworthy car dealer.

He also bragged about him and Yhemo Lee twinning with their new whip ahead of his upcoming wedding with Thayor.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yhemo Lee officially asked his long-time partner to marry him.

See the viral post below:

Reactions as Yhemo & WhiteLion buy new whips

See some of the reactions that trailed the reports about Yhemo Lee and White Lion's new whips:

@pere_clifford:

"Who get car for both of them?"

@edutex_poundz:

"Tinubu go think say we dey lie about bad economy!!"

@blitz.queen:

"Na so Hush Puppy do before dem nab am coz I really o not know what’s really giving these guys money."

@_damilola001:

"Money dey this part of the world mehnnnn."

@officialzarah_:

"How Baba go believe say people truly dey go through a lot bayi."

@marieshaircollection:

"How tinubu wan know say hunger dey dis land ehn."

@oluchukwu_____:

"Na why tinubu no de believe say hunger de Nigeria."

@_ada_of_obi:

"This people don’t sleep. I wonder if they do at all. Always on the move. Congratulations to them! Who work suppose chop!"

@iniabasi441:

"Is Tinubu aware of this car😂they just brought."

