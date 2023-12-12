Popular Nigerian actress and Wizkid’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Sophie Rammal, has now spoken about the singer online

The movie star reacted after a fan shared an old picture of her with the singer and she vowed to post more

Sophie’s post drew the attention of many Nigerians as they all anticipated the photos she would share

Popular Nollywood actress, Sophie Rammal, has now spoken up on allegedly being Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend.

It all started when an X user, Blissmoney, shared an old viral photo of Sophie with the Grammy-winning musician when they were both younger.

The actress reacted to the snap by saying she would drop more old pictures of herself with Wizkid so that people would stop posting that particular photo.

She wrote:

“Maybe I should share other photos so this particular one can rest.”

In a subsequent post, Sophie shared a condition for her to post her throwback photos with Wizkid. According to her, she would share the snaps if she is able to get 100k likes on her post.

Reactions as Sophie Rammal makes move to post her old photos with Wizkid

The actress' post on sharing other photos of herself with Wizkid raised mixed feelings. Some netizens wondered why she still had photos of her ex-boyfriend while others claimed she was looking for attention.

Read some of their comments below:

