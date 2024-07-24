After nearly six months away from music, Nigerian singer Khaid has finally returned to social media

The young singer had been away from music and public activities after he was admitted and declared seriously ill

However, something Khaid did as he returned to music caught people's attention as he unfollowed everyone on Instagram except one person

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and Afrobeat artist Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, aka Khaid, seems to be finally back and healthy to kick-start his music career again.

The singer has been away from music for nearly six months after he was reported to have fallen severely ill.

Young singer Khaid finally returns to music and IG after months away due to a fatal illness.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip that went viral months ago when Khaid was revealed to have been rushed to the hospital and was declared severely ill.

In a video, some of his senior colleagues, including Adekunle Gold and Olamide, were spotted visiting him while he was in the hospital.

Khaid unfollows everyone on IG

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Khaid shared his first post in nearly five months. However, something he did as he returned to Instagram has got people talking.

The singer has unfollowed all his mutual celebrity colleagues on Instagram, including his record label boss, Sydney Talker.

The only person the singer didn't unfollow is YBNL boss Olamide. Amid his illness and time in the hospital, reports have it that Khaid's relationship with his label, Sydney Talker, had collapsed, and they were not on talking terms.

See Khaid's first post on IG in months:

Netizens react as Khaid returns

Here are some of the comments that trailed Khaid's viral post:

@sydneytalker:

"Young TRUMP."

@carterefe:

"Donald trump."

@seunpizzle_:

"Welcome back."

@ayomidate:

"Welcome back my bro."

@_akoredeboy:

"Welcome back Omo oro. We hear say dem go bam you nii na why you reach Hospital 😂 Omo those men wey match you kala oo."

@etomisophia:

"Yasss😩😩😩welcome bck."

Source: Legit.ng