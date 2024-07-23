Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppyhas just shared an emotional post about the death of her maternal grandmother "Grandma Kaduna"

The disc jockey took to her social media pages to share a heartfelt farewell message to her granny

The billionaire heiress' post stirred many emotional reactions online from celebs and her fan base

Nigerian billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy buzzed social media after she shared a post about the passing of her maternal grandmother.

The multi-talent shared a heartfelt post on Twitter, thanking God for a life well lived and appreciating her late grandmother for shaping her mother into who she is today.

Grieving the loss of her grandmother, the master's degree holder shared memories she had with her on her Instagram story. DJ Cuppy posted a picture with Grandma Kaduna and another one of her mother and grandmother.

Cuppy wrote on Twitter:

"My mummy’s mother has passed away. I’m finding comfort knowing she's in heaven, looking down on us with love. What a life she lived!

"I'm SO grateful for the way she shaped my mum, who then shaped me. I'm praying for my very own during this sudden season of change, but we already know that our God is good all the time. Grandma Kaduna, your spirit lives on, guiding and comforting us."

Peeps console DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@wizkidfc_:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@Swagberg:

"Condolences."

@BaybayLovet:

"May her soul rest peacefully."

@stritmotivation:

"RIP grandma Kaduna."

@blockxs:

"My condolences for your loss."

@Omatune:

"Condolences. May you find comfort."

@Gregg_fx:

"May her soul rest in peace."

