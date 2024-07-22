Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has sparked emotions online after some images she shared on her page of herself and Afro-rave king Rema went viral

In the trending clips, DJ Cuppy was spotted looking quite starstruck as she threw open her hands and drew Rema in for a hug

Cuppy and Rema have worked together in the past on the song "Jollof On The Jet," but recently, the latter's image globally has grown significantly larger than that of the former

Nigerian singer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola recently expressed how much she loves her young colleague, Rema.

She also acknowledged Rema's growth over the last 12 months and three back when they worked together on the song "Jollof On The Jet."

Images of Rema and DJ Cuppy linking up at an event in the UK stirs emotions online. Photo credit: @heisrema/@cuppymusic

The billionaire heiress recently shared photos of herself hanging out with Cuppy at an event in the UK.

The caption Cuppy added to the images created quite a stir online as netizens couldn't help but react to it.

"You want to date Rema?" Fans tackle Cuppy

The viral images of DJ Cuppy and Rema got people talking online. It raised several questions, especially from fans.

Some were quick to query the billionaire heiress about her true intentions to Rema, while many others shared what they thought of the singer if they chose to enter into a relationship.

The images of Cuppy and Rema come weeks after Rema dropped his official second studio album, which has been performing well across different streaming platforms.

Also, Cuppy's love life has always stirred public interest because of how her relationship with Ryan Taylor ended.

See the viral images that sparked chaos online:

Comments trail images of Rema and Cuppy

See some of the reactions that trailed the viral pictures:

@damilare_xn:

"Na Rema u wan dey date now ?? That boy too small for you oo."

@Big_sam8hty:

"Lowkey life wan finish me, nobody even notice say I dey this picture."

@Haywhyforyou_:

"Just try get money for this life."

@wizkidfc_:

"He needs to be gentle on you please."

@vanrobbin11:

"Staring is freely freely."

@Magik_jay_:

"Leave our young boy for us u nor young again u don da clock 35."

@LuckyGoldx:

"There is a chemistry or am I the only one seeing it?"

