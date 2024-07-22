Nearly two weeks after reports about a Nollywood actor and a movie producer being part of a nine-men kidnapping gang killed in Lagos at Ladipo market as more updates emerge

During an interview, the Nigerian police confirmed the identity of the Nollywood actor as details about their operational vehicle were exposed

It was also confirmed that he lived in one of Lagos' Suburbs with his twin brother, who fled their current residence after reports about his brother's death went viral

Weeks after reports about a shootout between men of the Nigerian police force and a gang of kidnappers went viral, more updates about what transpired have emerged.

An exclusive report made by Vanguard News on Sunday, July 21, has helped to give better insight into what transpired and how the police were able to identify one of the kidnappers called Ode.

According to the report, Ode, alongside Nollywood movie producer Ason Rich, were the leaders of the kidnapping gang who had been terrorising the Ladipo area of Lagos.

Ode owns the operational vehicles used for kidnapping

Legit.ng recalls reporting how nine suspects alleged to be members of the kidnapping gang were killed during their recent botched operation in Ladipo.

We also reported how some Nollywood practitioners reacted to the news, Including Kanayo O Kanayo and Yul Edochie.

However, the latest insights shared by the that the operational vehicle used for the attack is owned by a Nollywood actor named Ode.

The police arrested a Lexus R350 and a Four Runner. Some mobile phones were found on them, but the lines were registered to unknown persons.

According to investigations carried out, one of the persons killed was a twin, and his other half lived in Lagos but fled their current residence after reports of the shootout in Ladipo went viral.

Read detailed insight shared by the police:

Netizens react to details revealed by Police

Here are some of the comments that trailed the report made by the Nigerian police about the Ladipo shootout:

@igbanda_1:

"Which popular actor go follow come run kidnapping deal when he knows he is popular? I no believe una."

@oluwacheayie:

"Popular actor??, which country pls cos I don't think I know this one o."

@thrift_nighty.more_backuppage:

"I don’t know the said popular actor button."

@treshair:

"Am very sure he will be among those abusing president Tinubu and also advocating for the damage of Lagos."

@iamcensiny:

"Kudos to Nigerian police. Ladipo, Egbeda, Ikotun and its environs are known areas terrorized by these kidnappers. They’ve ruined lot of lives."

@savage_boss007_____:

"Actor by day hire kidnapper by night."

@OkeyKingsman:

"You guys did marvelous job but it could have been fantastic if the police were able to get one person alive to get in-depth information about their activities but in all, bravo."

@Emmanuelhulk443:

"But in the east y’all blame ipob? Is ipob now vindicated? That means you don’t do investigations in the east before tagging ipob to every crime while the real people walk free."

@MaxueLvictorT:

"Y'all should better investigate the full Nollywood organisation.. these people are into so many things y'all really need to expose them."

