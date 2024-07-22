Adekunle Gold and Falz caught the attention of many online after they shared a picture of their recent studio session

They both copied the throwback poses of popular Nigerian Afrobeats duo Psqaure as they seemed to be teasing their forthcoming collaboration

However, one of their fans online seemed to have a problem with it as he demoed to know the sought of friendship they shared with Simi in between

Netizens have been observing the sudden close friendship between Nigerian singers Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, and Folarin Falana, best known as Falz.

Recall that Falz, during the early years of his career, fuelled dating rumours with Simi, who is currently Adekunle Gold’s wife, after the release of their joint album Chemistry.

Man slams Adekunle Gold over closeness with Falz. Credit: @symplysimi, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

In a recent report by Legit.ng the Bop Daddy crooner opened up on his camaraderie with his colleagues Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Falz disclosed that he was now closer to Adekunle Gold after his marriage to the songstress Simi.

Man slams Falz and Adekunle Gold’s friendship

In a recent update, Adekunle Gold shared a studio picture of him and Falz, which many speculated was a teaser of a project they are working on.

A netizen took to the comments to question the Orente breakout star on how he was able to trust the rapper after years of collaborating with his wife, Simi

“I still don’t understand how you were able to trust Falz, after all his collapo with Simi in the past.”

See the comment below:

Adekunle God spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@henryojo56:

"We bring it back again."

@ryehry:

"F- Falz.A- Adekunle.2FA.Two Factor Authenticator."

@ree_rehanat:

"This two ehmnnn."

@moe4kings:

"AKI AKI N PAWPAW."

@Omotoyobola:

"Who’s Peter and who’s Paul?"

@Dammybankz1:

"3rd frame giving Game over album cover."

@a_taoriox:

"Did you ever look at falz and say ummtooor simi chose me?"

Falz reacts to government’s negotiation with NLC

The rapper shared his take on the recent episode between the government and labour unions (Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress). Recall that the national bodies were been in back-and-forth negotiations over the new minimum wage for workers.

Legit.ng reported that days ago, the unions went on a nationwide strike, shutting down the country's electrical infrastructure and airports to demand "a living wage".

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Bop Daddy hitmaker who recently launched his new EP "Before The Feast" noted that the labour unions didn't have to go on strike first for the authorities to be reminded of citizens' demands.

