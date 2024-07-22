Adekunle Gold vs Falz: Man drags Simi’s husband over friendship with rapper, “You still trust him”
- Adekunle Gold and Falz caught the attention of many online after they shared a picture of their recent studio session
- They both copied the throwback poses of popular Nigerian Afrobeats duo Psqaure as they seemed to be teasing their forthcoming collaboration
- However, one of their fans online seemed to have a problem with it as he demoed to know the sought of friendship they shared with Simi in between
Netizens have been observing the sudden close friendship between Nigerian singers Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, and Folarin Falana, best known as Falz.
Recall that Falz, during the early years of his career, fuelled dating rumours with Simi, who is currently Adekunle Gold’s wife, after the release of their joint album Chemistry.
In a recent report by Legit.ng the Bop Daddy crooner opened up on his camaraderie with his colleagues Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold.
Falz disclosed that he was now closer to Adekunle Gold after his marriage to the songstress Simi.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Man slams Falz and Adekunle Gold’s friendship
In a recent update, Adekunle Gold shared a studio picture of him and Falz, which many speculated was a teaser of a project they are working on.
A netizen took to the comments to question the Orente breakout star on how he was able to trust the rapper after years of collaborating with his wife, Simi
“I still don’t understand how you were able to trust Falz, after all his collapo with Simi in the past.”
See the comment below:
Adekunle God spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@henryojo56:
"We bring it back again."
@ryehry:
"F- Falz.A- Adekunle.2FA.Two Factor Authenticator."
@ree_rehanat:
"This two ehmnnn."
@moe4kings:
"AKI AKI N PAWPAW."
@Omotoyobola:
"Who’s Peter and who’s Paul?"
@Dammybankz1:
"3rd frame giving Game over album cover."
@a_taoriox:
"Did you ever look at falz and say ummtooor simi chose me?"
Falz reacts to government’s negotiation with NLC
The rapper shared his take on the recent episode between the government and labour unions (Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress). Recall that the national bodies were been in back-and-forth negotiations over the new minimum wage for workers.
Legit.ng reported that days ago, the unions went on a nationwide strike, shutting down the country's electrical infrastructure and airports to demand "a living wage".
In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Bop Daddy hitmaker who recently launched his new EP "Before The Feast" noted that the labour unions didn't have to go on strike first for the authorities to be reminded of citizens' demands.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.