Uche Maduagwu is not resting anytime soon as regards Veekee James and her marriage to Femi Atere

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Veekee James shared with her fans that her husband is a walking green flag due to his romantic gestures towards her

Uche Maduagwu has, however, slammed Veekee James for the second time and accused her of seeking public validation of her marraige

Nigerian fashion boss Veekee is getting the heat from social media commentator and actor Uche Maduagwu after he posted a video that stirred reactions online.

Recall that Veekee James, currently on vacation, teased her fans about her husband, Femi Atere's romantic gestures towards her.

Uche Maduagwu criticizes Veekee James over a recent post. Credit: uchemaduagwu, @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

She noted that he sends her cute notes and flowers whenever she goes on vacation without him, reassuring her that he is a "walking green flag."

"Stop seeking validation" - Uche Maduagwu

In a fresh development, Uche Maduagwu, who is notable for interfering in matters concerning celebrities, slammed the fashion entrepreneur.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, Veekee James keeps seeking public validation of her marriage. He maintained that true love radiates and does not require forcing it in people's faces.

Uche also said that if Veekee was truly happy in her marriage, she would not need to shove it in the faces of netizens.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Uche's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@udochukwu_h:

"Uche Please go and marry, you can marry your Sophia Sophia."

@investor_ajayi:

"First time i wil agree with you."

@zahraabbashassan:

"Please allow her to be happy."

@empress_bemah_1:

"U are too loud and very negative."

@victoriaanokwuru:

"She is doing too much make we talk true."

@f_i_oragbon_sunnyshine_:

"Love is sweet pls let them be. Go look for your own love a. Abeg."

@helenogbonna1:

"I agree with uche for this one... Everything is not a social media show."

@hormoteju:

"Na daughter of Zion oooo.....rest."

Veekee James shares how she met her husband

Fashion designer Veekee James got her fans talking after she shared the reason she wore so many exquisite dresses for her wedding.

She also shared how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding.

Her fans noted when she said her wedding to Femi would be her first and last, and they praised her for the affirmation.

Source: Legit.ng